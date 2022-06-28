Guru Purnima is an auspicious Hindu festival observed on the Full moon day during Ashadha month. The occasion is also known as Guru Puja or Guru Worship and Vyasa Purnima. Every year the festival is observed with full faith to commemorate the birth of epic saint Ved Vyasa. Sage Vedvyasa is a central and revered rishi who authorises the Hindu epic Mahabharata. He is also regarded by tradition as the compiler of the mantras of the Vedas into four Vedas and the author of the eighteen Puranas and the Brahma Sutras. People offer prayers and pay respect to their Gurus or teachers to celebrate the Guru Purnima. In spiritual terms, a Guru is a guide who enlightens disciples with his knowledge and teachings. To celebrate Guru Purnima 2022 on Wednesday, 13 July, we have brought you everything essential about the pious day below. Things to Do on Vyasa Purnima to Celebrate the Day of Gurus and Teachers.

Guru Purnima Shubh Muhurat

The Purnima Tithi for the festival will begin on 13 July at 4:01 AM and end on 14 July at 12:07 AM.

Guru Purnima Significance And Traditions

Guru Purnima is celebrated in India and other countries like Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Malaysia with different rituals. According to Indian customs, the meaning of celebrating the holy occasion lies in the importance of the term 'Guru'. Guru is a combination of two words: 'Gur' meaning darkness, and 'Ru' is its antonym. Thence, a Guru refers to someone who disengages us from the darkness of ignorance and wrongdoings and enlightens us with knowledge and awareness. To commemorate the festival mantras, devotional songs and hymns are chanted to venerate the Maha Guru and seek his blessings. Students also recite Guru Gita in memory of the Maha Guru. Prasads or 'charanamritha' and flowers are distributed on the day of Ashadha Purnima. Some folks also begin their spiritual journey or studies on Guru Purnima day by giving their gurus an offering called 'Deeksha'. The occasion is also marked to pay tribute to the elders of the family-like parents and siblings, who are all considered equivalent to the Guru.

