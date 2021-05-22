International Day for Biological Diversity is held on May 22 every year. This event is celebrated to re-examine our relationship to the natural world. One thing is certain, despite all the technological advances we are completely dependent on healthy and vibrant ecosystems for our water, food, medicines, clothes, fuel, shelter, and energy, just to name a few. From nature-based solutions to climate, health issues, food and water security, and sustainable livelihoods, biodiversity is the foundation upon which we can build back better. On the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity 2021, we will share with you HD images, quotes, and Facebook greetings to create awareness about the ecosystem.

This year the theme for International Day for Biological Diversity 2021 is “We’re part of the solution”. The slogan was chosen to be a continuation of the momentum generated last year under the over-arching theme, “Our solutions are in nature”, which served as a reminder that biodiversity remains the answer to several sustainable development challenges. That is the main message from the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), a key international instrument for sustainable development.

Biological diversity resources are the pillars upon which we build civilizations. Fish provide 20 percent of animal protein to about 3 billion people. Over 80 percent of the human diet is provided by plants. As many as 80 percent of people living in rural areas in developing countries rely on traditional plant‐based medicines for basic healthcare. Spread the message about the importance of preserving our nature by downloading Happy International Day for Biological Diversity HD images, quotes, and greetings from below.

Quote Reads: Biodiversity Is Our Most Valuable but Least Appreciated Resource. — Edward O. Wilson

Quote Reads: It Is That Range of Biodiversity That We Must Care for – the Whole Thing – Rather Than Just One or Two Stars. – David Attenborough

Quote Reads: Natural Species Are the Library From Which Genetic Engineers Can Work. Genetic Engineers Don’t Make New Genes, They Rearrange Existing Ones. — Thomas E. Lovejoy

Quote Reads: The Coastal Zone May Be the Single Most Important Portion of Our Planet. The Loss of Its Biodiversity May Have Repercussions Far Beyond Our Worst Fears. — G. Carleton Ray

Quote Reads: The Only Biodiversity We’re Going to Have Left Is Coke Versus Pepsi. … We’re Landscaping the Whole World One Stupid Mistake at a Time. — Chuck Palahniuk

Quote Reads: People Still Do Not Understand That a Live Fish Is More Valuable Than a Dead One, and That Destructive Fishing Techniques Are Taking a Wrecking Ball to Biodiversity. – Sylvia Earle

Quote Reads: We’re Losing Biodiversity Globally at an Alarming Rate, and We Need a Cornucopia of Different Plants and Animals, for the Planet’s Health and Our Own. – Diane Ackerman

Quote Reads: The More You Know About a Species, the More You Understand About How Better to Help Protect Them. – Alan Clark

Quote Reads: What Is a Fish Without a River? What Is a Bird Without a Tree to Nest In? What Is an Endangered Species Act Without Any Enforcement Mechanism to Ensure Their Habitat Is Protected? It Is Nothing. – Jay Inslee, USA Congressional Record

Quote Reads: Climate Change, if Unchecked, Is an Urgent Threat to Health, Food Supplies, Biodiversity, and Livelihoods Across the Globe. - John F. Kerry

The loss of biodiversity indeed threatens us all, including our health. It has been proven that biodiversity loss could expand zoonoses - diseases transmitted from animals to humans- while, on the other hand, if we keep biodiversity intact, it offers excellent tools to fight against pandemics like those caused by coronaviruses. We wish you all a very Happy International Day for Biological Diversity 2021.

