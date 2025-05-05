International Day of the Midwife is celebrated annually on May 5 to honour and recognise the critical role midwives play in ensuring safe childbirth and maternal health worldwide. Established by the International Confederation of Midwives in 1992, this day aims to raise awareness of midwifery as a vital healthcare profession and advocate for improved training, resources, and working conditions for midwives globally. Celebrate International Day of the Midwife 2025 by honouring the dedication, compassion, and vital role of midwives in maternal and newborn care worldwide. One may also share these posts online with the hashtag #MidwivesDay. International Day of the Midwife 2025 Date, Aim and Significance: Know About the Day That Highlights the Important Role of Midwives in Childcare.

Midwives are often the primary caregivers for pregnant women, especially in rural or underserved communities. Their work extends beyond childbirth; they offer essential reproductive health services, provide prenatal and postnatal care, and educate women on nutrition, hygiene, and infant care. Their role is instrumental in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates. As you observe International Day of the Midwives 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of quotes that you can download and share with one and all to raise awareness about the day.

Happy International Day of the Midwife 2025! Your Hands Hold Life, Your Heart Brings Hope — Thank You for Being the Calm in the Storm of Childbirth. Celebrating the True Heroes of New Beginnings! Happy Midwives’ Day to All the Compassionate, Skilled, and Dedicated Midwives Around the World. To the Ones Who Help Bring Life Into the World With Strength and Grace — Thank You. Happy International Day of the Midwife! May 5th Is a Day To Honour Your Courage, Care, and Commitment. Wishing All Midwives a Joyful and Well-Deserved Celebration! You Are the Guiding Light for So Many Mothers and Babies. Thank You for Being There When It Matters Most. Happy Midwives’ Day 2025! Behind Every Strong Mother Is a Supportive Midwife. Thank You for Being the Heart of Maternity Care. Happy International Midwives’ Day! Midwives Don’t Just Deliver Babies — They Deliver Comfort, Strength, and Peace. Warm Wishes to All Midwives on This Special Day! To Every Midwife Working Tirelessly — Your Work Is Sacred, Your Presence Is a Blessing. Happy Midwives’ Day 2025! A Salute to the Midwives Who Empower, Protect, and Uplift Mothers and Newborns. Thank You for Everything You Do! On International Day of the Midwife, We Honour Your Wisdom, Your Warmth, and Your Unwavering Dedication.

The annual theme set by the ICM highlights key issues facing the profession, such as equitable healthcare access, gender equality, or emergency preparedness. It also underscores the urgent need for investment in midwifery education and workforce development, particularly in low-resource settings where trained professionals are in short supply. Celebrations around the world include conferences, community outreach programs, and social media campaigns. Healthcare organisations, governments, and NGOS take this opportunity to support midwifery services and honour the tireless efforts of midwives who work around the clock to ensure safe pregnancies and deliveries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).