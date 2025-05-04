International Day of the Midwife is an annual event held on May 5 that highlights the important role that honours the critical role midwives play in providing care for mothers and newborns before, during, and after childbirth. This annual event was established in 1992 by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) to celebrate and raise awareness about the midwifery profession. International Day of the Midwife 2025 falls on Monday, May 5. International Day of the Midwife Wishes and Quotes: Images, HD Wallpapers, Sayings and Messages To Appreciate the Dedicated Midwives.

It is observed by over 50 nations around the world, as well as international organisations such as the WHO and UNFPA. A theme is chosen by the ICM every year. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of the Midwife 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

International Day of the Midwife 2025 Date

International Day of the Midwife 2025 falls on Monday, May 5

International Day of the Midwife 2025 Theme

The theme for International Day of the Midwife 2025 is "Midwives: Critical in Every Crisis".

International Day of the Midwife Significance

Midwives perform an important service in providing care and support to women and their families while pregnant, throughout labour and during the period after a baby’s birth. International Day of the Midwife aims to educate people about midwifery services and raise awareness about the challenges midwives face worldwide.

On this day, various events are held highlighting the role of midwives across the world and calling for efforts to raise awareness about the importance of educating, training, regulating, and licensing midwives to improve the quality of care and to reduce maternal and newborn mortality. On this day, several events are held, including seminars and social gatherings for midwives, among other activities.

