Yoga has come to be immensely popular with Bollywood actors for its physical and mental benefits. Many Bollywood celebrities have incorporated Yoga into their daily routine and swear by its positive influence on their minds and bodies. Let's look at B-town divas who are known for practising and advocating this traditional Indian fitness routine. International Yoga Day 2023: All You Need to Know About This Day.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Malaika Arora, a well-known fitness icon and an avid yoga practitioner who regularly shares her yoga sessions on social media, inspiring her followers to incorporate yoga into their lives. She has spoken about the positive impact of yoga many times on her overall health and fitness. International Yoga Day 2023: Five Asanas That Can Help You to Stay Fit and Healthy.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shilpa Shetty has been practising yoga for several years. The 'Dhadkan' actor has released multiple yoga DVDs and even launched her own yoga wellness channel. She is often seen promoting the benefits of yoga through social media. She also joined Baba Ramdev's yoga camp in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kareena Kapoor is known for her dedication to fitness, and yoga plays a significant role in her workout routine. She has also credited yoga for helping her during her pregnancy and postnatal recovery. International Yoga Day 2023: Ayurveda, Yoga Effective in Treatment of High-Risk Cases of COVID-19.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bipasha Basu, a fitness enthusiast, is an ardent practitioner of yoga. She has released her own fitness DVDs of yoga workouts. Bipasha Basu believes that yoga not only helps her stay fit but also contributes to her mental peace and emotional well-being. She is often seen doing yoga with her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover in pictures on social media.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lara Dutta, a former Miss Universe is another advocate of yoga. She has released her own yoga DVD called "Heal: The World with Lara Dutta." She believes that yoga is a holistic practice that not only enhances physical fitness but also promotes mental clarity and emotional well-being.