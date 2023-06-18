Mumbai, June 18: Yoga has many health advantages for your body, mind, and spirit, but sometimes it's just not possible to do it. We don't have the room, the time, or the mental capacity to do yoga for an hour every few days. Even if you don't currently practise yoga regularly, you can incorporate it into your daily life. You may incorporate yoga's physical, mental, and emotional advantages into your daily life by doing a few easy things. As International Yoga Day is around the corner, let us look at a few asanas you can try to stay healthy and fit.

Shavasana

Shavasana is one of the best poses for your general health and well-being even though it may seem more like a snooze fest than a yoga practice. You can release tension and possibly lower your heart rate by concentrating on your breath while letting your body relax, which will benefit both your body and mind.

It is simple to do as well. Just you need a yoga mat or blanket. Relax by lying on your back with your head and limbs on the ground. Alternatively, if resting on your side feels more comfortable for you, find that position. International Yoga Day 2023: Easy Yoga Asanas With Names and Pictures for Beginners To Follow a Healthy Routine.

Vajrasana

This easy seated position offers many advantages. Your knees, your entire leg muscle group, and the flexibility of your ankle joints will all benefit greatly from it. Although it could be challenging at first and your ankles might hurt, if you sit in this position for just a few minutes each day, you'll soon notice how fast your body adapts and be able to easily hold the vajraasana position for extended periods of time.

Maintain a straight back while you sit. With your knees bent, fold your legs under your body. Your ankles should be turned inward and your toes should touch each other.

Apanasana

This basic yoga pose enhances flexibility and relieves back pain by stretching your lumbar spine. On your back, bend your knees and hips, and place your hands on your knees. Draw your navel in towards your spine and exhale while clasping your knees to your chest. Return to the beginning position when you take a breath.

Padmasana

This one is the most advantageous and efficient of all the yoga poses. It could be challenging at first, but with daily practice, your hips, pelvis, and legs will learn to open out on their own. This pose is fantastic for your spine, digestion, circulation, and leg muscles.

Make yourself comfortable and sit. Place your right ankle on your left thigh. Take your left ankle and place it on top of your right thigh. Adjust your legs to the most comfortable position. 11 Interesting Yoga Facts That You Must Know Before You Celebrate the Upcoming Yoga Diwas!.

Utkatasana

In this position, you hold a static squat with your feet together, simulating sitting in a chair. The chair position is perfect for building both upper and lower body strength, especially in the glute and back muscles. Additionally, it improves balance, especially if you elevate your heels.

