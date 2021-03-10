Happy Mahashivratri 2021, everyone! It’s time for the greatest night of the year, when all the Shiva bhakts will gather to engage on the day full of worships. Maha Shivratri 2021 is on March 11, and the festival celebration begins a day ahead, with temples being decorated for the devotees and houses are adorned with beautiful rangoli patterns. Individuals also share Mahashivratri greetings and devotional messages to keep up the spiritual night. While you follow the rituals and keep Shivratri fasts, it is great to send along some beautiful messages to your closed ones, celebrating the Great Night of Shiva. This is why, we bring you the latest collection of Happy Mahashivratri 2021 messages, wishes, Shivratri greetings, HD images of Lord Shiva and GIFs that can be sent through Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you a direct link to download WhatsApp stickers that are perfect for the Maha Shivratri celebration.

Shivratri night is considered extremely auspicious. Most of the devotees prefer to stay up all night, engage in bhajans, chant the Maha mrityunjaya mantra, sing devotional songs and observe stringent fast to please the Hindu Lord Shiva. Observing a Shivratri vrat is considered highly significant for newlyweds, and they also put henna patterns on their hands for good luck. The rituals of Maha Shivratri are always in place, and so are the devotional messages. Check out these Shivratri 2021 wishes, Lord Shiva HD images, GIF greetings, and photos to mark the Great Night of Shiva.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spend the Whole Night of Shivratri by Chanting the Name of Lord Shiva and Seek His Divine Blessings! A Very Happy Maha Shivratri to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Keep Saying Om Namah Shivay! May the Blessings of Lord Shiva Remain With You Throughout Your Life. Happy Maha Shivratri, 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Maha Shivratri May the Almighty Lord Shiva Bless You All Good Things and Perfect Health. Happy Maha Shivratri to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Morning Bring a Positive Change in Your Life. Celebrate the Day With Full Devotion. Happy Maha Shivratri to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Maha Shivratri God Bless You All With Lots and Lots of Happiness, Your Wishes, Will Be Accomplished. Om Namah Shivaya!

