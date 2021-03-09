The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is here, and devotes gearing up for the most-awaited festival. Also known as the Great Night of Shiva, Hindu devotees worship the god, by keeping a day-long fast and worshipping with bael leaves. While the traditions and Maha Shivratri rituals are immensely followed, people also decorate their house with beautiful rangoli designs. Devotees show their gratitude to the almighty with vibrant Shiva rangolis. If you are looking for unique and easy Maha Shivratri 2021 rangoli ideas, we got you covered. From simple Shivling kolam to quick rangoli designs, here we bring you beautiful colour rangoli ideas to observe the holy occasion. These DIY videos will give you a step by step guidance.

Shivratri is a special occasion, and no Hindu festival is ever completed with the stunning rangoli designs adorning the house. Creating rangolis at home are considered auspicious, and people believe that it attracts good luck. Regions across the country follow different rangolis patterns and call them by unique names such as Kolam, Alpona and others. No matter what the name is, the Hindu festivals are incomplete without a beautiful rangoli at the centre and corners of the house. Here we came up with some of the best DIY videos to give you quick ideas on creating a stunning rangoli design for Maha Shivratri 2021 celebration.

Watch Video: Maha Shivratri Rangoli

Watch Video: Shivling Rangoli

Watch Video: Maha Shivratri Rangoli Designs

Watch Video: Easy Shivratri Rangoli

Watch Video: Maha Shivratri Kolam

So, go ahead and decorate your homes for the Shivratri celebration with the above and enchanting rangoli designs. Note, that to create a rangoli design, one does not need to have any extraordinary artistic skills. Only follow the steps, and with utmost devotion, you can create a beautiful pattern.

