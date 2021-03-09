Maha Shivratri 2021 is on March 11, and this year, the festival celebrations will be unlike many years. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual grand celebration of Shivaratri will be significantly avoided by the devotees, and instead, go for a safer celebration. Again, some may look forward to keeping Maha Shivratri 2021 vrat and perform puja at home. If you fall in the latter category, and wondering what Shivratri puja rituals you need to follow to worship Lord Shiva at home, worry not, as we got you covered! In this article, we bring you all the details and important rituals you should follow to please Lord Shiva with your devotion on Maha Shivratri 2021.

The significance of Mahashivratri is known to all. It is believed that on this night, Shiva performs the heavenly dance. It is a major festival in Hinduism, and the festival marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. On this occasion, Lord Shiva puja is performed nightly, during the Nishita Kaal, which is between 12:06 AM to 12:55 AM on March 12, 2021. If you plan to worship Lord Shiva and celebrate Maha Shivratri Puja at home, you should follow a few rituals as mentioned below.

How to Perform Maha Shivratri Puja at Home?

On the day of Maha Shivratri, one must get up early in the morning. It is believed that adding sesame seeds to the bathing water purifies the body and soul.

The Maha Shivratri fast is very tough, and devotees should abstain from eating during the vrat timing. In general cases, people have fruits and milk during, and others prefer to observe nirjala vrat. However, it is advisable to consult a doctor, check your health before deciding to go on a Maha Shivratri vrat.

Married couples should sit together in the puja to bring positivity and happiness to their relationship. Unmarried people, too, can perform the Maha Shivratri puja to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

If you do not have a shivling at home, you can get a parad shivling, which is considered auspicious. Place it on a plate, and have an idol of Lord Ganesha placed close to the shivling.

Make panchamrit at home using raw milk, Ganga Jal, desi ghee, dahi and honey. Mix all the ingredients well and offer it on the Shivling.

Offer bael leaves to Lord Shiva.

While pouring the panchamrit, pray for your wish and seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

For bhog, you can prepare any sweet dish like kheer at home.

People who perform the Four Prahar Puja, should do the Abhishek with water during the first prahar, then curd on the second prahar, then ghee on the third prahar and finally with hone Abhishek on the fourth prahar.

Chant the name of Lord Shiva or Om Namah Shivay or MahaMruttunjay 108 times, after doing the Rudra Abhishek of the Shivling. Sing aarti with your family members.

Say a shama prarthna (forgiveness prayer) to Lord Shiva for any mistakes you might have committed during the year.

After completing the puja, take the blessings of Lord Shiva, the elders of your family, and offer prasad.

Performing Maha Shivratri Puja at home, one does not need too many essentials, but only basics and purity in devotion to seeking blessings from Lord Shiva. We wish you and your family members’ happiness and health on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

