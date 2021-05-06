One of the most awaited events—Mother’s Day 2021 is approaching. But celebrating moms has gone virtual since last year, because of the ongoing global health crisis. It goes without a doubt that moms should be celebrated every day. They are our first best friend, the best woman we look up to, a healer, comfort and caregiver, our go-to, biggest cheerleader, you name it! They are sure the strongest woman in our lives and deserve much appreciation. But Mother’s Day calls for everything extra! Since Mother’s Day 2021 celebration is virtual and limited, these greetings and messages of gratitude will help you express your love. So, check out the latest collection of Happy Mother’s Day 2021 wishes, WhatsApp stickers, HD images, motherhood quotes, Mom’s Day greetings, and GIFs. Send them through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, Instagram, and other social media platforms to celebrate your favourite woman.

Mother’s Day is annually celebrated on the second Sunday of May, which this year falls on May 9. Sometimes, the best way to thank your mom is with simple, cute, and heartfelt messages. But it is not always easy to express your love with words. After all, words will always fall short when it comes to thanking mothers. But you can still make your way to her heart, by choosing the right Mother’s Day 2021 greetings, and motherhood quotes that celebrate moms. So, what are you waiting for? Find the best messages for your mom, super cute GIF, Mother’s Day Telegram wishes, and Signal greetings below.

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the Best Role Model I Could Have Ever Asked for!

Mother's Day 2021 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the Woman Who Raised Me Into the Strong, Independent Woman I Am Today.

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Day I Feel So Lucky to Call You My Mom. Enjoy Today, You Deserve It!

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the Woman Who Raised Me Into the Man I Am Today. Love You, Mom!

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Couldn’t Do It All Without You!

Mother's Day GIF:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Mother's Day!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers for both Android and iOS applications. All you need to do is download the latest versions. Android phone users can click HERE to get the newest WhatsApp stickers for Mother’s Day. We hope the above messages will be useful to you as you display your love to your mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

