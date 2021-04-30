Happy Mother’s Day! One of the most important days of the year is approaching, and just like most things, the celebration is sure to be different because of the ongoing pandemic. If you are with your mom right now, it is sure that Mother’s Day celebration will be special with your unique at-home treatments. But what about a doting, long-distanced, or socially distanced Mother’s Day celebration? How daughters and sons can honour the most important woman in their life? Well, worry not, we have got you covered! It is understandable that we are in a difficult time, and more than celebrating occasions, staying safe and healthy is important. However, there are still tons of creative ways you can connect with your mom or grandma at home. From at-home date night with mom to virtual trivia games, here we bring you six Mother’s Day 2021 virtual celebration ideas to honour the best woman in your life.

1. At-Home Date Night: Since going out on a dinner, is a no-no, set up a theme for your at-home date night. No amount of gifts or presents will cheer her more than your valuable time. We are always in a rush, chasing our goals, and achievements, and often fall short of family time. Mother’s Day is all about celebrating and cherishing every moment with moms. Express your gratitude, and prepare some special menu that includes all her favourite food. Candles and cosy atmosphere will set the vibe for Mother’s Day.

2. Craft Activities: Art and crafts are not only for kids, but adults can participate in it too. It helps to bond and also enhances the mood. Drop off some craft supplies at home, or together via Zoom. You can get your grandma involved for a good measure!

3. Mother-Daughter Movie: Mother’s Day is a celebration of mothers, and also the bond daughters share with them. Plan for a favourite movie—extra points for the one featuring mother-daughter dynamics. You can watch it together, or via video call to celebrate the beautiful relationship.

4. Backyard BBQ: If your mom is more barbeque, fire up the grill and celebrate the leading lady in your life with a laid-back lawn party. Coordinate with your dad on dueling menus that the entire family can enjoy, and spend a nice evening on Mother’s Day!

5. Virtual Trivia Game: Who knows your mom the best? Create a virtual trivia game dedicated to mom. Ask your mom to set up quick question chits, such as ‘What is your mom’s favourite book?’ or ‘Which is your mom’s favourite place to vacation?’ and more, and see who knows your mother, the best.

6. Send a Thoughtful Gift With a Heartfelt Note: Buy her something she will actually this year. There are many options, and you know your mom better, so purchase accordingly. Long distanced Mother’s Day celebration can be special with this thoughtful gesture. Don’t forget to place an order a little early, so that it reaches on time, May 9, 2021.

Whatever you choose to do, that heart that your mother will find joy in feeling appreciated and loved. Besides, more than anything, mothers enjoy spending time with their children. So, no matter, how busy you are, promise her to give her more time. Happy Mother’s Day!

