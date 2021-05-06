Mother's Day 2021 is just around the corner and this year might just be different during quarantine. As they would like to constantly remind us, the woman who birthed, fed, clothed, and stayed up worrying while we partied the night away deserve to be prioritised and rightfully so. So, it's only fair that a day is set aside to celebrate the most selfless women in our lives so they feel special and loved. However, there will be no vacations or brunches in restaurants to honour the significant women in your life. But they will be surrounded by their loved ones and those who are not, are always a phone call away. The same, however, can't be said for women suffering from fertility issues. Here is some virtual gift idea for your mother.

This day can be particularly brutal, but also a ray of hope, for women suffering from issues of infertility. Infertility is the hardest thing any woman has to endure, especially, during a day that celebrates mothers everywhere. It's bad enough with the painful shots in the abdomen and the hip, the nightly supplements and a fortune spent on in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles, but women have also had to dodge a constant barrage of questions related to their journey. This gets particularly difficult for people with fertility issues during Mother's Day. It can take quite a toll on your mental health. However, there's hope to be found everywhere and in this case, we hope a few inspirational quotes might get you through the day.

Life Is Tough My darling But So Are You

A Strong Woman Looks A Challenge Dead In The Eye and Gives a Wink

Your miracle is on the way

Above All BE the Heroine of Your Life Not The Victim

To aspiring mothers everywhere, this Mother's Day, please do not despair. You are not alone. Reach out to a support group, make plans with your loved ones, celebrate your own mother and prepare yourself emotionally and psychologically to face the day and keep the faith.

