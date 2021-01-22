India is observing National Girl Child Week 2021, which begins from January 21 and continues till January 26. The week-long observation includes the significance of creating awareness of the rights and issues that girl child in India faces. January 24 marks National Girl Child Day, and this initiative is of extremely important for the people across the country. Founded by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, in 2008, the annual celebration of National Girl Child Day is meant to provide support and opportunities to the girls of our nation. In this article, we will know National Girl Child Day 2021 date, theme, history and significance.

National Girl Child Day 2021 Date and Theme

National Girl Child Day 2021 is on January 26. Every year, different themes are decided, keeping the challenges in mind that girls in our country face. However, for 2021, the Ministry of Women and Child Development have not designated any theme as of yet.

National Girl Child Day: History and Significance

National Girl Child Day was started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India in 2008, with the purpose to spread awareness among people about all the inequalities girls face in the Indian society. Starting from female infanticide to gender inequality to sexual abuse, there is no dearth of issues that young girls don’t face in our country.

The main objective to observe National Girl Child Day annually is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls, to promote awareness, including the rights of a girl child, the importance of education, health and nutrition. The purpose of this day to bring change in the attitude towards girls. Over the years, several steps have been taken, but there are still many challenges we need to address to make the country a far better place where everyone has equal rights and opportunities.

National Girl Child Day is celebrated by organising various programs including awareness campaigns on save the girl child, child sex ratios and creating a healthy and safe environment for a girl child. This year, because of the pandemic, the awareness will be created virtually.

