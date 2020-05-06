Happy Nurses Week 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Messages, Quotes to Send on US National Nurses Day

Happy Nurses Day 2020 (File Image)

Every year National Nurses Day in the USA is observed on May 6. This event is celebrated to raise awareness about the important role of nurses in society. National Nurses Day marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which end on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale. And on this day, International Nurses Day is observed. This year the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic where nurses are frontline workers and are playing a significant role to treat COVID-19 patients. So, if you are looking for motivational messages, greetings along with HD images to wish Happy Nurses Week 2020, you will provide you option to wish National Nurses Day 2020 (US) through WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, wallpapers and text messages that you can send across to people in your contacts. National Nurses Day (US) 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS And Messages to Thank Medics For Their Selfless Work.

National Nurses Day history dates back to 1974 where US President Nixon proclaimed a National Nurse Week. New Mexico nurses initiated a resolution in 1981 to have May 6th declared National Recognition Day for Nurses. The American Nurses Association (ANA) Board of Directors took up the initiative to support the proposal. In 1982, the United States Congress designated May 6th to be National Recognition Day for Nurses and President Ronald Reagan signed the proposal. The ANA Board of Directors later expanded the celebration in 1990 to a week-long celebration from May 6 to May 12 known as National Nurses Week. Thank You Messages & Positive Quotes For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Words to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting COVID-19.

This year ANA has decided the theme for National Nurses Day as, 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead'. However, as nurses being amongst the list of proud COVID-19 warriors will be busy in treating coronavirus patient. Also, not many activities or events will be held outdoors or in the form of public gatherings to honour nurses due to coronavirus situation. You could play your part by honouring nurses around the world by sending out motivational Happy Nurses Day 2020 messages along with HD images. You can download creative GIFs, wallpapers and text messages for National Nurses Day 2020 from below.

WhatsApp Messages Read: Your Passion for Our Patients’ Health Is Appreciated Every Day. Thank You for All You Do. Happy Nurse Day 2020.

WhatsApp Messages Read: Your Compassion, Optimism and Kindness Do Not Go Unnoticed. We Appreciate You! Happy Nurse Day 2020.

WhatsApp Messages Read: Because of You, We Live in a Happier, Healthier World. Happy Nurse Day 2020

WhatsApp Messages Read: Thank You From the Bottom of Our Hearts. Happy Nurse Day 2020.

WhatsApp Messages Read: You Go Above and Beyond to Make Our Patients Comfortable. Thank You. Happy Nurse Day 2020.

On National Nurses Day 2020, look for an innovative way to honour the hard work of nurses by downloading creative WhatsApp stickers. You can do so by clicking here. We appreciate the hard work of COVID-19 frontliners, where nurses play an important role. We wish them a very Happy Nurse Day.