Raksha Bandhan is a popular Hindu festival celebrated to mark the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, August 11. On Raksha Bandhan, the sister ties a thread on her brother’s wrist and in return, the brother promises her lifelong protection. The festival is celebrated with full excitement and enthusiasm amongst all age groups. As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 messages, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 greetings, Happy Rakhi 2022 images, Happy Raksha Bandhan HD wallpapers and more that you can download and send to all your siblings to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and HD wallpapers. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Images, Happy Rakhi DP & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Brothers and Sisters With Wonderful Greetings and Messages.

According to Sanskrit terminology, Raksha means protection and Bandhan means bond. Therefore, Raksha Bandhan literally means the bond of protection, obligation and care. The day celebrates the beautiful relationship shared between every brother and sister. Nowadays, the bond is not just celebrated between immediate brothers and sisters, but also among all the siblings. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your siblings to wish them Raksha Bandhan 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Being My Partner in Crime and My Loudest Cheerleader. I Love You Today and Always. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhaiya!

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Bhai, I Know I Fight With You a Lot, but Today, on the Auspicious Occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I Just Want to Tell You That You Are My World and Being Your Sister is an Honour to Me.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Rakhi, Let’s Bring Back the Joyful Spirit of Childhood, Play Pranks With Each Other and Become That Zany Sibling We Were Always. Happy Raksha Bandhan Brother.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have Always Confided in You and You Have Always Given Me the Privilege to Do So Many Incredible Things in My Life. Happy Rakhi Bhaiya!

Raksha Bandhan 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colours of Rakhi Bring Lots of Contentment and Fortune in Your Life. Lots of Wishes for Rakshabandhan to The Person Who Has Time and Again Proved to be a Great Brother.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Shravana month of the Hindu calendar. This day also marks the end of the auspicious Sawan month of the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated in different ways in different parts of South Asia. In West Bengal, it is also known as Jhulan Purnima, in Maharashtra, it is known as Rakhi Purnima or Narali Pournima, in Haryana, along with Raksha Bandhan, people observe the festival of Salono, and in Nepal it is known as Janai Purnima or Rishitarpani and so on. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all.

Wishing everyone Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

