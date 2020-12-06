Saint Nicholas Day 2020 is on December 6. Also called the Feast of Saint Nicholas or Saint’s Day, the holiday is filled with festive cheers and joy. St. Nicholas Day recognises the third-century saint who became an inspiration for the modern-day Santa Claus. He is known for his generosity and how he sold all his possessions and gave the money to the lesser privileged people. Much like every other festival, St. Nicholas Day will also be celebrated in a low-key manner, taking a virtual route. But you can make the special by sharing Happy St. Nicholas Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers to your near ones. These St. Nicholas Day messages and WhatsApp sticker greetings perfectly capture the significance of celebrating Saint’s Day. Besides, the Happy St. Nicholas Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers are free to download online so that you can celebrate the festival by sending virtual festive greetings.

While the day should not be confused with Christmas, similarities exist. On the festival of St. Nicholas Day, families leave their shoes in the foyer on Saint Nicholas Eve in the hope that Saint Nicholas will place some coins on the soles. Both the American Santa Claus, as well as the British Father Christmas, derive from Saint Nicholas. To celebrate the occasion, here we bring you the beautiful collection of St. Nicholas Day 2020 HD images, wallpapers, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Saint’s Day wishes and more.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS devices. The super cool stickers make chats even more fun and festivals joyful. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above collection of Happy St. Nicholas Day images, wishes and messages will be useful to you while expressing your festive greetings to your near ones.

