The day Bhimrao Ambedkar was admitted to school is celebrated as Students' Day in Maharashtra. BR Ambedkar's first day at the English Government High School, now known 'Pratap Singh High School' located at Rajwara Chowk in Satara city was on November 7, 1900. Hence, the Education Department of the Government of Maharashtra on October 27, 2017, decided to celebrate November 7 as Student's Day in the state. Teachers and others greet children with 'Happy Students' Day' greetings on the observance. People have also taken to social media by sending Happy Students' Day wishes to children in Maharashtra. You can wish them by sending these HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages and GIFs. Wish Happy World Students’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Ambedkar used to be called 'Bhima' in school. His name was inscribed in the register number - 1914 against which his signature is present. The register is saved until today. Every year various events are held celebrating Student's Day. Workshops including quizzes, poetry classes and competitions based on the life of Bhimrao Ambedkar is held in schools and junior colleges of Maharashtra. In remembrance of the first day, BR Ambedkar entry into school the Government of Maharashtra declared this day as Student's Day. This day is a reminder for students that 'education alone is the only means of advancement, and to be aware of its hard work'. Meanwhile, you can share these Happy Students' Day Images and wishes with the photo of BR Ambedkar to wish children. BR Ambedkar Quotes to Remember the Father of Indian Constitution.

Bhimrao Ambedkar (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Students' Day

B.R. Ambedkar (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Students' Day GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Students' Day GIF!

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Students' Day 2020

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Students' Day

Ambedkar is remembered for his values of freedom, equality, brotherhood. The architect of the Indian Constitution was born on April 14, 1891, and passed away on December 6, 1956. He inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned against social discrimination towards untouchables. He is today considered as a Dalit icon for his efforts in liberating people considered to be from the lower castes. He was also supportive of the rights of women and labour.

Student's Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can also download Students' Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to students you know. We wish all students of Maharashtra a 'Happy Students' Day'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2020 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).