World Students’ Day is celebrated annually on October 15 to honour the birth anniversary of former Indian President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. This year, World Students’ Day 2020 falls on Thursday. It is also called Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is known to be one of the most inspirational Indian personalities. He was one of the greatest teachers who in fact breathed his last doing his favourite thing in the world – addressing a group of students. Teaching was his passion and he had immense belief in students. There could be no better day to celebrate students than his birth anniversary. On the occasion of World Students’ Day 2020, we bring you a collection of World Students’ Day images, Happy World Students’ Day 2020 greetings, World Students’ Day HD wallpapers, World Students’ Day quotes, World Students’ Day messages in Hindi and more.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was one of his kind. An Indian aerospace scientist, a politician and a great teacher. From his role in putting India on the world map with his notable work in ISRO, his contributions to the nuclear testing in Pokhran to his ardent love for teaching, his inspiring work with students across the country and of course his unmatched contributions as the eleventh president of India, there is little doubt on the aspirations and motivation that Dr Kalam's journey fills us with. However, amongst all his skills and experiences, he believed that teaching and inspiring students were his most noted and cherished contribution. This is the reason that his birth anniversary on October 15 is celebrated as World Students' Day across the world.

Ahead of World Students' Day 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Is All About New Opportunities and the Chances It Has to Offer. Never Let Go of Opportunities and Be Afraid of Taking New Chances. Happy World Students' Day 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Success Doesn’t Come Easy and Demands Constant Efforts. Keep Working Hard and You Will Succeed. Happy World Students' Day 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Is a Book and Being a Student Is the Most Beautiful Chapter of That Book. Make Sure You Enjoy This Chapter to the Fullest. Wishing a Very Happy Students’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek Vidyarthi Ka Jeevan Anubhavon Se Bhara Hai, Jo Jeevan Me Agey Badhne Me Madat Karta Hai. Kisi Roop Me Grahan Ki Gayi Shiksha Vyarth Nahi Hai. Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas Ki Hardik Shubkamnaye! Happy World Students' Day 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Do Not Focus on What You Cannot Do; Take a Look at What You Are Capable of. You Will Feel Confident and Learn New Things Along Your Way. Happy World Students’ Day 2020!

