Teachers' Day 2025 will be celebrated on September 5. This annual commemoration is an important observance across India. Teachers' Day celebration marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as the President of India from 1962 to 1967. Dr Radhakrishnan played an integral role in shaping India’s education system, and that is the reason his birthday serves as a reminder for us to cherish and celebrate the teachers in our communities. On the occasion of Teachers' Day, people are sure to post Happy Teachers' Day 2025 wishes and messages, Teachers' Day 2025 greetings, Happy Teachers' Day images and wallpapers, Teachers' Day Facebook status pictures and Happy Teachers' Day WhatsApp stickers with the teachers who have helped shape their lives. Famous Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes on Education, Wisdom and Teachers’ Inspiration.

The celebration of Teachers' Day is an important observance, not just for its history but for what it means. Teaching has always been one of the most noble professions that hardly ever gets the recognition or appreciation it deserves. A good teacher has the power to transform a child’s life. And Teachers' Day helps us to remember and cherish that, and allows us to offer a much-needed empathetic lending ear to the teachers and help us understand the struggles and grievances that they have. Teachers’ Day 2025 Images & Posters For Free Download Online: Share Happy Teacher’s Day Messages, Greetings and HD Wallpapers With Your Beloved Teachers.

The celebration of Teachers' Day is an important observance in schools and colleges across India. People take this time to buy special gifts, flowers and greetings for their teachers and make them feel special on the occasion. As we celebrate Teachers’ Day 2025, here are some Happy Teachers' Day 2025 wishes and messages, Teachers' Day 2025 greetings, Happy Teachers' Day images and wallpapers, Teachers' Day Facebook status pictures and Happy Teachers' Day WhatsApp stickers that you can post online to join in the festivities.

Happy Teachers' Day Wishes and Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teachers’ Day! Thank you for your guidance, support, and inspiration. You make learning a joy!

Happy Teachers' Day Images and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a wonderful Teachers’ Day! Your dedication and patience shape the minds of the future.

Teachers' Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teachers’ Day 2025! Your wisdom and encouragement have made a lasting impact on my life.

Happy Teachers' Day to Wish Your Favourite Teacher (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To an amazing teacher, Happy Teachers’ Day! Your teachings and kindness will always be remembered.

Teachers’ Day 2025 Images To Honour Your Mentors (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a very Happy Teachers’ Day! Thank you for inspiring and motivating me every day.

There are various Teachers’ Day special events and observances that are also marked across the country on this day. Students often come together to throw special dance performances, skits and speeches to help add to the festivities of Teachers’ Day. It is interesting to note that some people in India also celebrate Teachers’ Day on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).