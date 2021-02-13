Valentine's Day is annually celebrated on February 14 worldwide to honour and appreciate the person you love. This event is eagerly awaited by the people who are in love, where you can show your love how much you value their presence by making their day special. Valentine's Day has originated as a minor Western Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. During the 18th century in England, Valentine's Day became an occasion where couples expressed their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery and sending greeting cards. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Valentine's Day 2021 wishes, HD images, Facebook greetings, Telegram messages, SMS, WhatsApp stickers and GIF to honour the presence of BF or GF and husband or wife.

Valentine's Day 2021 is falling on Sunday, which makes it a perfect weekend for lovers. Before the arrival of this day, Valentine Week is celebrated from February 7 which starts with Rose Day and ends on February 13 with Kiss Day. Now let's speak a bit about Valentine's Day history, According to an early tradition, Saint Valentine restored sight to the blind daughter of his jailer. Emperor Claudius II executed him for ministering to Christians persecuted under the Roman Empire in the third century. As per claims of 18th-century embellishment, Saint Valentine wrote the jailer's daughter a letter signed 'Your Valentine' as a farewell before his execution.

There might be a possibility that you might not meet be able to meet your love this Valentine's Day 2021. In that case, you can use social media mediums to send lovey-dovey greetings to your love. You can do a free download of Happy Valentine's Day 2021 HD images, wallpapers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages, WhatsApp stickers, Telegram messages from below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are a God Send Angel, To Love Me. Happy Valentine’s Day, My Love!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Darling, Words Cannot Express How Much I Appreciate You for Bringing a Spark of Excitement, a Touch of Tenderness, the Light of Love to Every Day of My Life. Happy Valentine’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wanna Kiss You and Make You Feel All Right Every Now and Then. Love You, Darling. Happy Valentine’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Was Looking for Peace and I Met You! You Are the Most Magical Person Who Takes My Worries Away. I Love You, Darling! Happy Valentine’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Hasn’t Been So Beautiful, Had I Not Have You As My Partner. Happy Valentine’s Day to You, My Love!

Happy Valentine's Day WhatsApp Sticker

Get innovative this Valentine's Day by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy Valentine's Day 2021.

