Valentine’s Day 2021 is around the corner, and there is so much to do! While ensuring that you make closed ones feel special, you also need to ensure that you don’t fall short of words when you send a Valentine Day card. Because the day is not only for couples. Valentine’s Day is for friends, family, lovers and everyone else as it is the day to celebrate love. Typical traditions for V-Day include sending Valentine’s Day gifts, cards, chocolates and flowers. But what to write on a V-Day card? If you are unable to find the right words to express your feelings, you arrived at the right place. Here, we bring you short V-Day sayings, romantic wishes, WhatsApp sticker messages, HD images of cupid and Facebook greetings that can be shared with everyone!

Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular holidays across the world. Whether you are single or immensely in love with someone, V-Day wishes will never disappoint you. This year, the celebration will be different because of the ongoing pandemic, which is why sending your love wishes virtually is significant. But finding the right words can be tricky! What to write on Valentine’s Day card? If you are unsure, the key is to reflect on why this individual is important to you. What about them sets heart aflutter, what do you appreciate about your relationship and more! Worry not, here we bring you sweet and simple V-Day 2021 wishes, cute GIFs, romantic quotes and more to share through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and other social media platforms.

Happy Valentine’s Day! My Favorite Place in the World Is Right Next to You.

Whenever I Feel Like Giving Up, Your Love Keeps Me Going.

I Never Believed in Luck Until I Found You.

I Met You. I Liked You. I Love You. I’m Keeping You.

I’m So Happy and Thankful to Have Found Someone … As Weird as Me.

All I Need in This Life Is You and Me. Oh, and WiFi. And Wine. And Snacks. But That’s It, I Swear.

You Have the Worst Taste in TV Shows, and I’m Still Madly in Love With You. That’s How You Know It’s Real.

Besides Cheese, You Are My Favorite.

We Go Together Like Wine and Any Day of the Week.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Just Wanted to Let You Know That You Are LOVED.

WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. You can click HERE or visit your respective phone application to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

A thoughtful Valentine’s Day message makes for the perfect keepsake they will treasure for years to come. Don’t stress much; just write down what you really feel about the other person. Besides, the above V-Day 2021 short messages and romantic quotes should be of great help. Happy Valentine’s Day!

