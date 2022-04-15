Happy Vishu 2022! Vishu is the New Year's Day celebrated by Keralites. This festival is celebrated on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam. From this day the work of sowing paddy is started in Kerala. This festival is celebrated with great pomp in Kerala. On this day the new Panchang is worshipped and read by the people. This year Vishu festival will be celebrated on April 15. In the early morning 'Kani' - 'Kani' 'Kani' - is said in the ears of sleeping children in such a way that the child can wake up from sleep. The word 'Kani' in the Malayalam language means 'fruit'. On this day children are given a feast of fruits and the waves of music from house to house reverberate in Kerala. Many religious rituals are also organized on this special day. There is also a tradition of giving cash money to small children which are called “Vishu Kainetam”. It is believed that this ensures the prosperity for children in future. Through these beautiful messages, you can send best wishes to your loved ones and we have brought for you free Vishu HD Images and Wallpapers, download them for free and send Vishu wishes to your loved ones. Vishu 2022: What is a Vishu Kani? From Lord Krishna Idol to Kanikonna Flowers, Essential Items To Make A Vishu Kani!

On the day of this festival, people engrossed in devotional-music welcome the new year grandly. Farmers wish to remain happy and prosperous in their life and special prayers are done in the Ayyapa temple. Vishu means Lord "Shri Krishna" and Kani means "basket". On this day Lord Krishna is placed in a basket, decorated with jackfruit, pumpkin, yellow flowers, coconut and other items. A large number of people visit the temples of Guruvayoor, Ambalpudha and Sabarimala on the day of this festival because many people like to see them in Vishukani temple.

Pumpkin, mango, ghee, bitter gourd, other vegetarian items and fruits are mainly used in making dishes on this day. On this day, special delicacies are offered to the deities. Vishu festival is celebrated with great pomp as the arrival of the new year in Kerala and along with this, greetings & messages are exchanged. You can also wish Happy Kerala New Year on this occasion by sending these wonderful greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages, HD images, wallpapers of Vishu given below:

Vishu 2022 Wishes: Images, Messages, Status & Greetings To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Kerala

One must travel to Kerala during the Vishu festival as it is a very famous festival in Kerala. On this day, people start the first day of the new year by having the darshan of Lord Vishnu in the temples. A large scale special event is organised in the Sabarimala temple of Kerala. The festival of Vishu is celebrated as the festival of bringing prosperity, happiness and peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2022 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).