Happy International Women’s Day 2021, everyone! Like every other holiday observed in the past, this year’s IWD celebration on March 8 will be no different. Not only has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced people to take their events online, but it has also underscored the many disparities still facing by women today. But that in no way means IWD celebrations are going to be all doom. In the midst of many challenges, women have achieved many gains, and stressed on the issue of gender equality more than ever. International Women’s Day celebration is all about the historical movements by our foremothers to the achievements, women made so far. To make this day even more special, we bring you Happy Women’s Day 2021 greetings, HD images, IWD powerful quotes, WhatsApp sticker wishes, GIFs, Facebook messages and Signal photos so that you can send them out to all the amazing women out there!

International Women’s Day celebration is all about acknowledging the difficulties and celebrating women who found ways to overcome them, and highlighting the work that still needs to be done. The 2021 UN theme for International Women’s Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” noting the impact that girls and women worldwide had as healthcare workers, caregivers, innovators and community organizers during the COVID-19 pandemic. To make International Women’s Day 2021 more impactful, send out happy quotes, empowering wishes, greetings, thought-provoking sayings, HD images and more on this Women’s Day!

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Behind Every Successful Woman Is Herself. Have a Wonderful Women’s Day!

International Women’s Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Women’s Day, to Someone Who Is Much More Wonderful Than They Think, With All My Love.

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Some Women Are Lost in the Fire. But You Are Built From It! Best Wishes on International Women’s Day.

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Just Smile and the World Changes. Let the Harmony and Colours of Spring Shine in Your Life!

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Charming Woman Doesn’t Follow the Crowd. She Is Herself! Today Is Yours and So Is Every Other Day!

Watch Video: Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes

Download International Women’s Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers, and images dedicated to global events. To download WhatsApp stickers' latest collection, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Happy Women’s Day 2021 wishes will leave a smile on your face as you celebrate womanhood and acknowledge all the achievements you have made so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).