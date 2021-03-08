Every year March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day. This celebration is a reminder of the long journey that women have embarked upon, for centuries to fight for equal rights and fair play in every front in life. The celebration of Women's Day 2021 is sure to be a memorable affair. The lockdown has finally brought forth the conversations of unpaid labour and the challenges that homemakers actually endure day in and day out. People are sure to share Happy International Women's Day wishes, Happy Women's Day 2021 greetings, International Women's Day 2021 messages, Happy Women's Day WhatsApp Stickers and Women's Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

The celebration of Women's Day serves as an annual reminder of the challenges that women had to go through to get the bare minimum - whether it is the power to vote, independence to choose their own future or, in the more recent times, the fight to be heard and seen in the cut-throat world that is filled with stereotypes and misconceptions. International Women's Day celebrations are filled with various awareness campaigns and appreciation programs that recognise and celebrate women in various walks of life for everything that they have gone through to make a mark.

International Women's Day often sets the platform to discuss key issues that women are currently facing on various fronts of life. As we prepare to celebrate International Women's Day 2021, here are some Happy International Women's Day wishes, International Women's Day 2021 message, Happy Women's Day WhatsApp Sticker and Women's Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Think Like a Queen. A Queen Is Not Afraid to Fail. Failure Is Another Stepping Stone to Greatness. Happy Women’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Equal Rights Are Not Special Rights. Happy International Women’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only a Woman Can Almost Die and Give Birth at the Same Time. Be Proud to Be a Woman. Happy Women’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Day Belongs to You. May You Prosper and Stood Affirm in the Course of Life. Happy International Women’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: For All the Times You’ve Brought a Smile and Made My Days Seem Brighter. Happy Women’s Day!

How to Download Women's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Women's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store online. HERE is the download link. We hope that this International Women's Day, we take time to educate ourselves on how we can contribute to this fight for equality and make sure that women are treated fairly and in a just manner, not just today but every day. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Women's Day 2021!

