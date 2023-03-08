International Women's Day is a day dedicated to women celebrated worldwide. It is observed every year on March 8. On this day, women spend time with their girlfriends, and even men plan different ways to make the women around them feel appreciated and special. Various events are organised in offices to celebrate the women of their office and raise awareness about their rights. It is also viewed as a day to encourage gender equality in different sectors. As you observe International Women’s Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Happy Women's Day 2023 HD images, Happy International Women's Day 2023 greetings and Women's Day 2023 wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for the day to all your friends and family. 11 Powerful Lines from The Most Inspirational Women in the World Today.

Women’s Day was first celebrated on February 28, 1909, by the Socialist Party of America in New York. German delegates present at the 1910 International Socialist Women Conference were inspired and wanted to propose a day dedicated to women to be celebrated every year. After women gained suffrage in 1917 in Soviet Russia, March 8 became a national holiday celebrated as Women’s Day worldwide. Here is a collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for International Women’s Day 2023. International Women's Day 2023 Greetings and Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Beautiful Quotes, and Sayings To Celebrate the Special Day.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality." Through the women’s day celebration this year, it is time to appreciate the women who have been making contributions in the field of virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Wishing everyone a Happy International Women’s Day 2023!

