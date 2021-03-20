Pakhala is a delicious Odia delicacy consisting of cooked rice washed or lightly fermented in water. And every year this famous dish is celebrated by food-lovers across the world as World Pakhala Divas. World Pakhala Divas 2021 will be celebrated on March 20. In addition to making and indulging in this mouth-watering dish, people also enjoy sharing World Pakhala Divas 2021 wishes and messages, Happy World Pakhala Divas WhatsApp Stickers and World Pakhala Divas 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with their family and friends.

Celebration of World Pakhala Divas is a great way of spreading scrumptious delicacy across the world. Odia people across the world make sure to make Pakhala and enjoy it with badi chura, macha bhaja, saga, baigana tamata poda, alu bharta or other delicious accompaniments. Pakhala is not only enjoyed in Orissa but a popular dish in various other parts in eastern India. In fact, many people in Bangladesh and Nepal indulge in this feast. In fact, it is also included in the recipe of Lord Jagannath Temple of Puri as a common delicacy.

If you are a foodie who has never tasted this rice delicacy, the World Pakhala Day serves the perfect occasion for you to finally take the leap. From ordering in the popular specialty from an authentic eastern-orgin restaurant to trying to make it at home, there are various ways of celebrating World Pakhala Day. As we prepare to celebrate World Pakhala Dibasa 2021, here are World Pakhala Divas 2021 wishes and messages, Happy World Pakhala Divas WhatsApp Stickers and World Pakhala Divas 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

There are various variations of Pakhala that are enjoyed by one and all. Since Pakhala is made with rice and a lot of water, it has a cooling effect on the body. This makes it a popular summer dish, and this is why World Pakhala Divas is celebrated just as we welcome spring in India. Traditionally Pakhala is cooked and cooled in a bowl of plain water. We hope that this World Pakhala Day, you indulge in this treat! Happy World Pakhala Dibasa 2021.

