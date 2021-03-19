World Pakhala Divas 2021: There are so many traditions and cultures that define India. Our country is proudly called the land of diversity for the right reasons. Those who reside in the eastern and the north-eastern part of the country would be delighted to know that a day like ‘World Pakhala Divas’ exists. For people who do not know what Pakhala is, it’s an eastern food recipe made from cooked rice, which is washed or fermented slightly in water. The significant festivities take place in the state of Odisha, among other states. If you want to know more about World Pakhala Divas 2021 – its date, history, celebrations, significance, and more, then you have reached the right destination.

World Pakhala Divas 2021 Date

Every year, World Pakhala Divas, also known as World Pakhala Day, is observed on March 20. This year, it will fall on Saturday. People also call the festival ‘Pakhala Dibasa’ or ‘Pakhala Day’ fondly.

What Is Pakhala?

Pakhaḷa is an Odia term for an Indian dish consisting of cooked rice washed or lightly fermented in water. The liquid part is known as toraṇi. A traditional Odia dish, the ingredients are rice, curd, cucumber, cumin seeds, fried onions and mint leaves. It is popularly served with dry roasted vegetables—such as potato, brinjal, badi and saga bhaja or fried fish. March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

World Pakhala Divas History

The exact origins of celebrating World Pakhala Divas are not known. However, the eastern food dish was first introduced in the recipe of Lord Jagannath of Puri circa 10. The food item is considered good to beat the summer heat, and to promote it, World Pakhala Divas's occasion is celebrated around the world.

World Pakhala Divas Significance

The Odia community across the globe celebrates the festive event of World Pakhala Divas, and the festivities are not limited to India only. However, except for Assam, the major celebrations of World Pakhala Divas take place in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, etc. In Tamil Nadu, the festive occasion if passionately called ‘Pazhaiya Sadam’.

World Pakhala Divas Celebrations

The observance of World Pakhala Divas is a delight for foodies. It also serves a cultural significance for the people who have their origins in Odisha. People, such as farmers, celebrate the occasion of World Pakhala Divas religiously. It is their staple food and forms an important part of their daily diet.

Given how Pakhala is prepared, it helps an individual rejuvenate the salt and water levels in their bodies. The dish, i.e., Pakhala, is served in different forms on this day. Some of the varieties of Pakhala that people prepare to mark the celebrations of the World Pakhala Divas are Jeera Pakhala, Dahi Pakhala, Garama Pakhala, and Basi Pakhala.

