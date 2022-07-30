Hariyali Teej ki Shubhkamnayein! The first Sawan Teej is considered very auspicious for Hindu women who observe a one-day fast for their husbands on this day. Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha is Sawan Maas, when married women wear new clothes and observe the festival with great pomp and show. Hariyali Teej 2022 will be celebrated on July 31, Sunday. It is also called Choti Teej, Sawan Teej and Madhusrava Teej. Below, get beautiful Teej Mata images, WhatsApp messages, Telegram quotes & HD wallpapers that you can send to your loved ones on this religious day.

North Indian women observe 'Nirjala Vrat' on Sawan Teej when they cannot drink water or eat food for the whole day. Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped while devotees sing religious hymns to pray for a healthy and prosperous life. Women decked up in traditional dresses adorn themselves with solah shringar (sixteen ornaments), which is believed to protect their husbands from all the evils and negativities. Several get-togethers are also organised to celebrate the festival of Hariyali Teej, which holds the same significance as Karwa Chauth. Delicious food items are prepared, which makes the holy day more exciting and joyous. As you look forward to celebrating Choti Teej, we present to you Hariyali Teej 2022 wishes and greetings; Happy Hariyali Teej quotes; Hariyali Teej wallpapers and HD images that you can download for free online. Scroll down to get the lovely messages and quotes for Sawan Teej that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hariyali Teej 2022 Reads: May the Magic of This Teej Bring a Lot of Happiness in Your Life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hariyali Teej 2022 Reads: Let’s Celebrate the Festival of Hariyali Teej With Happiness, Religious Devotion and Joy. Happy Sawan Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hariyali Teej 2022 Reads: Wishing You a Very Blissful Sawan Teej 2022. May Your Marriage Last Long and Be Filled With Blessings!

Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hariyali Teej 2022 Reads: Warm Wishes and Happiness to All the Women Fasting on This Auspicious Festival. Enjoy Hariyali Teej with Your Beloved Family.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hariyali Teej 2022 Reads: As Married Women Are Celebrating the Strong Bond of Marriage, Wishing You a Good Life of Love and Togetherness Forever on The Holy Occasion of Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej is specially marked in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. One of the remarkable traditions for the women is to apply mehndi on hands and feet, as it is believed that the festival of Sawan Teej is incomplete without this practice. So, ensure that you don't miss out on any vital tradition but before that, don't forget to forward happy wishes and greetings to your close ones on Hariyali Teej. Take some inspiration from the Sawan Teej messages and greetings that we've got for you.

