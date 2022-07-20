Hariyali Teej 2022 will be observed on Sunday, July 31. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on Tritiya tithi is the Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. As you celebrate Hariyali Teej 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day with Hariyali Teej 2022 wishes, Hariyali Teej messages in Hindi, Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 greetings, Hariyali Teej 2022 images, Hariyali Teej HD wallpapers and SMS.

Teej is celebrated with great enthusiasm by women in the North Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Hariyali Teej falls during the Saawan month, which is the holy month to observe fasts devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej or Shravan Teej. Women wear green clothes and green bangles and apply mehndi along with other Solah Shringar on this day. Solah Shringar is sixteen-step ritual women observe as they prepare for the festival. Here are beautiful messages you can download and send to your family and friends to wish them Hariyal Teej 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, photos, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hariyali Teej 2022 Mehndi Designs: From Simple Arabic Mehndi Designs to Indian Henna Tattoos, Different Types of Mehandi Patterns To Celebrate the Day.

Happy Hariyali Teej Images and Wallpapers

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Happy Hariyali Teej Greetings in English

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Happy Hariyali Teej Wishes and Greetings

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Happy Hariyali Teej Wishes in Hindi

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Happy Hariyali Teej Wishes and Messages

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Hariyali Teej celebrates the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, married women observe a day-long fast for the long and healthy life of their husbands. Even unmarried girls observe a fast on this day to get a husband like Lord Shiva. People send messages related to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to all their near and dear ones on this day to wish them. Here are beautiful messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Hariyali Teej 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Hariyali Teej 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2022 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).