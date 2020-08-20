Happy Hartalika Teej! The sacred Hindu festival is celebrated on Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Teej Bhadrapada which according to the gregorian calendar will be celebrated on August 21. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati on this day as it holds a special significance for married women. On this day, married women fast for the long life and happiness of their husbands. This fast is often nirjala means kept without water. However, on this day women dress up in their traditional best and it is considered auspicious to apply Mehendi aka henna on the palms and feet. Hartalika Teej is celebrated after Kajri Teej. This year since we are amid the coronavirus pandemic it may be impossible for people to go out and celebrate Teej but you can surely send across your loved ones these Hartalika Teej images and wishes. Here are some of the Hartalika Teej Images, Hartalika Puja Images, Hartalika Teej Wishes Images, Hartalika Puja 2020, Hartalika Puja Wishes in Marathi, Hartalika Teej Wishes for wife, Hartalika Teej SMS wishes, Hartalika Teej Wishes Images in Hindi, and more.

It is said that fasting on this day breaks any discord between husband and wife on Hartalika Teej. It is said that Teej 2020 is quite auspicious because of certain rare celestial coincidences. So you must indulge in Solah Shringar aka 16 step beauty ritual where mehndi holds an important place. If you are looking for some amazing last-minute mehndi designs to try at home, here are different types of mehndi design images and tutorials for Indian mehndi design, Arabic mehndi design, Moroccan mehndi pattern, Indo-Arabic mehndi design, minimal mehndi designs for the back, front of the hand and fingers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehendi by maryam (@henna_by_maryamm) on Aug 19, 2020 at 8:57am PDT

Simple Vine Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Teju# (@artistic_teju) on Aug 20, 2020 at 6:56am PDT

Easy Criss Cross Back Hand Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gargi Dabhi (@gargi_mehndi_design) on Aug 20, 2020 at 6:58am PDT

Quick Floral Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi's Mehandi Arts (@artist.nidhiverma) on Aug 20, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

Teej Special Shiv-Parvati Portrait Mehndi Design Tutorial:

