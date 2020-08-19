Happy Hartalika Teej! Have you wished your loved ones yet? If you haven't we have the perfect set of HD Images, Wishes & Quotes for you. Hartalika Teej or Teej, is a celebration where married women fast on Hasta Nakshatra in the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. It is said that on this day women who worship Gauri-Shankar bring in good luck and harmony in their lives. On this day, women observe a fast just like Mata Parvati used to keep for Lord Shiva, as per mythological beliefs. New Mehndi Designs For Hartalika Teej 2020: Quick Shiva Parvati Portrait and Latest Arabic Mehendi Pattern Images and Tutorial Videos to Celebrate Teej.

Mata Parvati had gone through severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She even made a Shivling with her own hands and worshipped it. You can celebrate Hartalika Teej with these images, Hartalika Teej 2020 wishes, Teej WhatsApp Stickers, Hartalika Teej wishes in Hindi, Happy Hartalika Teej wishes in Hindi, Hartalika Teej wishes images, Teej WhatsApp status video download, Hartalika Teej wishes pic, Hartalika Teej SMS, Hartalika Teej messages in Hindi, Hartalika Teej greetings, Teej WhatsApp message, Teej WhatsApp status download and more.

Young girls can fast on Hartalika Teej if they desire a worthy groom like Mata Parvati. While we are amid the coronavirus pandemic it may be impossible for people to go out and celebrate Teej but you can surely send across your loved ones these Hartalika Teej images and wishes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Hartalika Teej Fill Your Life With Joy and Ecstasy, Ensure the Health and Happiness of Your Spouse and Children, and Purify Your Body and Soul. A Very Happy Hartalika Teej to All!

WhatsApp Message Reads: If Hartalika Teej Teaches Us Anything, It Teaches Us That You Should Follow Your Heart and Marry the One You’re Meant to Be With, for You Deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to All!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Your Prayers and Fasting Go Successfully and You Have a Very Happy and Successful Teej Filled With Blessings. May Your Marriage Last Long and Be Filled With Blessings!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s a Message for All Husbands: Fast With Your Wife and Pray for Her Long Life Too, for What Is the Point of Having a Long Life if You Cannot Enjoy It With Your Beloved Wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Bring Joy and Love Into Your Marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

You can also download Teej stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. There are several festival stickers and other options like GIFs, photo frames, quotes, and so much more in one app. With you a very Happy Hartalika Teej once again. Teej fast is considered extremely auspicious and is also very difficult. However, there are two types of fasting. One is Nirjala and the other is Phalhari. People do not drink water nor consume food or fruits during the Nirjala fast, while those who keep Phalhari fasting can drink water and consume fruits during the fast.

