Hartalika Teej is the third most important Teej festival observed by people in North India. Hartalika Teej 2022 will be celebrated on August 30. This annual observance is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal by married women in North India who observe a stringent Teej fast to appease Goddess Parvati and seek the long and healthy life of their partners. Celebrated on the day before Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej is a community event that brings women together who dance, sing and offer prayers to the almighty. People, therefore, often share Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 wishes, Teej greetings, Hartalika Teej 2022 messages, Hartalika Teej WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Hartalika Teej falls on the third day, or Tritiya tithi, in the Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by women in North India. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are revered ardently on this day. While the religious scriptures and stories highlight that the celebration of Hartalika Teej is important for married women to seek the long and healthy life of their partners, unmarried women also observe this fast to seek the almighty’s blessings for a good prospective partner. Like most Teej celebrations, women often dress up in colourful clothes, don beautiful jewellery, and apply henna and other symbols of marital bliss on this day.

As we prepare to celebrate Hartalika Teej 2022, here are some Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 wishes, Teej greetings, Teej 2022 messages, Hartalika Teej WhatsApp Stickers and Teej 2022 Facebook status pictures that you can post online with family and friends.

It is important to note that Hartalika Teej is one of the three important Teej festivals that are reverently observed and celebrated by North Indians. The first of these Teej festivals is Hariyali Teej, where women don green-coloured clothing and seek Goddess Parvati’s blessings. The second is Kajari Teej, and the last one is called Hartalika Teej, where Goddess Hartalika is revered. While there are other Teej celebrations, like Teej during Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya, that also hold some significance, these three Teej festivals are known to be the biggest. Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

