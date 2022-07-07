The pious celebration of Hartalika Teej is marked to worship Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati. The word 'Hartalika' is a combination of "Harat" and "Aalika", which means "abduction" and "female friend", respectively. The myth of the festival comes from the legend of Hartalika Teej, which was narrated by Lord Shiva to Devi Parvati. Lord Mahadev reminded Maa Parvati about Her incarnation as Shailputri at the home of king Himalayaraj. Ergo, on the day of Hartalika Teej, devotees worship the sand-made makeshift statues of Shiva and Parvati for marital bliss and progeny. The auspicious event occurs on the third day of the bright half of the lunar month, Bhadrapad. On the Gregorian Calendar, the date of Hartalika Teej 2022 falls on Tuesday, Aug 30. Hariyali Teej 2022 Date & Time in India: Tritiya Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi of the First Sawan Teej Celebrated by Married Hindu Women.

Hartalika Teej 2022 Tritiya Tithi

This year the Hartalika Tritiya tithi will start at 15:20 on Aug 29 and commence at 15:33 on Aug 30. Also, the Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat will last for 2 hours, 30 minutes, i.e. from 06:17 Am to 08:47 Am.

Hartalika Teej Mythology

The story of the festival is stated in the legend of Hartalika Teej. Shailputri, daughter of king Himalayaraj started penance to please Lord Shiva since her childhood and wanted to marry him. She took her friend to a thick forest so that her father could not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish. The name Hartalika reflects the same myth that Shailputri took her friend to the thick woodland, which Himalayaraj considered as an abduction of his daughter.

Hartalika Teej Significance And Vrat Rituals

Haritalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. The occasion is marked to commemorate Goddess Parvati's reunion with Lord Shiva. Hindu devotees believe that on the day of Hartalika Teej, Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife after her 108 re-births. People get up on the first flush of the morning and worship Devi Parvati in temples by forming a semi-circle with the Goddess' idol in between. Married and Unmarried women keep nirjala vrat or fast without food and water for a peaceful married life and the well-being of their children. The makeshift sand idols of the deities are offered fruits, sweets and flowers. The Hartalika Teej prayers are performed during an auspicious time in the morning, known as the Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2022 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).