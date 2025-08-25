Hartalika Teej 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, August 26. It is a sacred festival observed predominantly by women in Northern and Western India, particularly in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. It falls on the Tritiya (third day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month (August–September). To make your celebrations more special, explore our handpicked Hartalika Teej images, Hartalika Teej 2025 greetings, festive pack stickers, and Hartalika Teej messages, perfect for WhatsApp, Facebook and beyond. From vibrant wallpapers to heartfelt Happy Teej greetings, here’s a collection of the best Hartalika Teej wishes and images you can share with loved ones. Hartalika Teej 2025 Date and Time: Know Timings, Significance and Celebrations of the Divine Union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival commemorates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and celebrates marital bliss, devotion, and feminine strength. The word 'Hartalika' is derived from 'Harat' (abduction) and 'Aalika' (female friend), symbolising the myth where Goddess Parvati was taken away by her friends to prevent her forced marriage, allowing her to fulfil her penance to marry Lord Shiva. Women observe a rigorous fast on this day, often without food or even water (nirjala vrat), praying for their husband's health, longevity, and prosperity. Unmarried girls also participate, wishing for a spouse as devoted and divine as Lord Shiva.

The day begins with women adorning themselves in bright sarees, applying mehndi, and wearing traditional jewellery. They perform the Hartalika Teej puja by crafting idols of Shiva and Parvati from clay or sand, decorating them with flowers, and offering bilva leaves, fruits, and sweets. The puja is followed by group singing traditional Teej songs and the narration of the Hartalika Katha. As you observe Hartalika Teej 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Traditional Images of Hartalika Teej Celebrations (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed Hartalika Teej Filled With Devotion, Happiness, and Harmony in Your Married Life.

Hartalika Teej Facebook Status and Posts (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati Bless You With Love, Prosperity, and the Fulfilment of All Your Heartfelt Desires This Hartalika Teej.

Devotional Quotes for Hartalika Teej Festival (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Hartalika Teej, May Your Life Be Filled With Peace, Joy, and Togetherness.

Happy Hartalika Teej SMS and Text Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Wishes for Hartalika Teej – May Your Prayers Be Answered and Your Bond of Love Grow Stronger.

Hartalika Teej WhatsApp Stickers and Status (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Hartalika Teej! May This Festival Bring Abundant Blessings, Health, and Everlasting Happiness in Your Life.

Beautiful Greetings for Hartalika Teej 2025 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Shower Upon You and Your Family This Hartalika Teej.

Hartalika Teej HD Wallpapers Free Download (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyous Hartalika Teej Filled With Prayers, Fasting, and Cherished Moments of Devotion.

Happy Hartalika Teej Images for WhatsApp (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Hartalika Teej Bring Happiness to Your Home, Strength to Your Relationships, and Peace to Your Heart.

The festival is also marked by joy and cultural expression, with women participating in swings, folk dances, and community gatherings. The rituals reinforce the ideals of love and devotion and the importance of determination and patience in relationships. Hartalika Teej, beyond its religious importance, becomes a celebration of womanhood, nature (as the festival coincides with the monsoon), and collective prayer. It is a day of deep emotional and spiritual connection with the divine and within family and community bonds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).