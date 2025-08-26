Hartalika Teej 2025 will be marked on August 26. This annual commemoration is an important observance for people in North India, which is marked on the tritiya tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Hartalika Teej is usually marked on the day before Ganesh Chaturthi and is marked with great fervour and festivity. On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, people often observe the stringent Teej Vrat, dress up in vibrant clothes that embody their marital bliss and offer their prayers to Goddess Gauri. As we prepare to celebrate Hartalika Teej 2025, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Hartalika Teej and more. Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 Messages and Facebook Status: WhatsApp Greetings, Teej Images, HD Wallpapers To Share on This Auspicious Occasion.

When is Hartalika Teej 2025?

Hartalika Teej 2025 will be marked on August 26. The teej tithi in the shukla paksha of Bhadrapada month is marked as Hartalika Teej. It is one of the three important Teej celebrations in North India, in addition to Kajari Teej and Hariyali Teej. The tritiya tithi for Hartalika Teej 2025 will begin at 12:34 PM on Aug 25, 2025 and will go on till 01:54 PM on Aug 26, 2025. Since sunrise during the Teej tithi will be marked on August 26, this is the day that will be celebrated as Hartalika Teej. The auspicious Hartalika Teej Puja, which is conducted on this day, will be marked between 05:56 AM and 08:31 AM on August 26.

Significance of Hartalika Teej

The celebration of Hartalika Teej is focused on celebrating the happy marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, makeshift statues of the deities are made and prayers are offered to them. According to legends, Hartalika Teej celebrates the folklore of when Goddess Parvati’s female friends took her to the thick forests to stop her marriage to Lord Vishnu. This is the core of the celebration, and is marked by observing a stringent fast. Hartalika Teej 2025 Mehndi Designs: Latest Mehndi Patterns, Arabic Henna Motifs and Traditional Designs For Married Women To Celebrate The Hindu Festival (Watch Videos).

The celebration of Hartalika Teej is believed to help people to appease the almighty and seek a happy and blissful marriage. Newly married women often take this chance to observe the stringent fast for the continued spread of their marital bliss. Women therefore dress up in colorful attire, apply Hartalika Teej henna and also dress up in their wedding jewellery on this day. We hope that the Hartalika Teej celebration fills your life with the love and light you deserve.

