Hartalika Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm, especially in North India. The day of Hartalika Teej honours the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and hence holds great religious significance. The day of Hartalika Teej is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, which usually falls in the month of August or September. This year, Hartalika Teej 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. This festival is celebrated with great fervour mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as in Nepal. Hartalika Teej 2025 is not just a festival but a celebration of love, devotion, and marital harmony. From observing rigorous fasts to performing traditional puja and singing folk songs, women honour Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Read on to know the exact date, timings, rituals, and the cultural significance of this sacred festival.

The occasion of Hartalika Teej is known by this name due to the legend associated with it. Hartalika word is a combination of 'Harat' and 'Aalika', which means abduction and female friend, respectively. According to the legend of Hartalika Teej, the friend of Goddess Parvati took her to the thick forest so that her father couldn't marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish.

Hartalika Teej 2025 Date

Hartalika Teej 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Hartalika Teej 2025 Timings

The Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat will be from 06:22 to 08:53 am, lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 31 minutes.

The Tritiya Tithi begins at 12:34 on August 25, 2025 and ends at 13:54 on Aug 26, 2025

Hartalika Teej Significance

Hartalika Teej holds great significance as it is the day when Goddess Parvati was united with Lord Shiva. On this day, makeshift statues or idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with sand and worshipped for marital bliss and progeny. On this day, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with flowers, fruits, and sacred items. The morning time is considered auspicious to perform Hartalika Puja. If morning Puja is not possible, then Pradosh time is also considered good to perform Shiva-Parvati Puja.

