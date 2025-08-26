Hartalika Teej is an annual festival marked with great enthusiasm and fervour by people from North India. An especially important observance for married couples, Hartalika Teej is focused on offering prayers to Goddess Gauri or Partati and Lord Shiva. The marital bliss of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is at the centre of this celebration. On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, people often observe a stringent Hartalika Teej Vrat and conduct the Hartalika Teej Puja, which is often done as a community. On this day, people also share Happy Hartalika Teej wishes and messages, Hartalika Teej 2025 greetings, Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 Facebook status pictures and Hartalika Teej WhatsApp stickers with family and friends. Gowri Habba 2025 Images and Gowri Ganesha HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Share Messages, Wishes and Greetings To Celebrate the Festival.

The celebration of Hartalika Teej is associated with a popular legend in Hinduism. The word "Hartalika" is a combination of "Harat" and "Aalika," which means abduction and female friend, respectively. This celebration, therefore, helps people to remember the tale of how Goddess Parvati’s friend helped hide her in the dense forest to stop her father from marrying her off to Lord Vishnu, against her wishes. On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, people often dress up in colourful clothes, do the most stunning Hartalika Teej mehendi, and other symbols of a happy marriage.

On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, people often perform the special puja, which is usually done in the morning hours. Hartalika Teej 2025 Puja will be done at dawn, on August 26. As we prepare to celebrate Hartalika Teej 2025, here are some Happy Hartalika Teej wishes and messages, Hartalika Teej 2025 greetings, Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 Facebook status pictures and Hartalika Teej WhatsApp stickers that you can share with family and friends.

The celebration of Hartalika Teej is usually marked on the day before Ganpati Chaturthi. The celebration of Hartalika Teej revolves around offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, by making make-shift idols of the deity. While the celebrations are traditionally conducted by married women, their partners have also been actively taking part in the rituals and observing the fasts together, to seek the continued togetherness with each other.

