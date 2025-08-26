Gowri Habba, also known as Gauri Habba or Gowri Ganesha, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the southern states of India like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. This festival celebrates the Goddess Gauri or Goddess Parvati. The occasion of Gowri Habba is marked by married women to honour Goddess Gowri, a fair-complexioned incarnation of Parvati, who represents femininity, purity, power, and courage. It falls a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Gowri Habba 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26. As we celebrate Gowri Habba 2025, we bring you Gowri Habba 2025 wishes and messages, Gowri Habba 2025 greetings, Gowri Habba 2025 HD wallpapers, Gowri Habba 2025 images, Gowri Habba pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these images and share them as Happy Gowri Habba 2025 photos with your loved ones. Happy Gowri Habba Images & Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu HD Wallpapers for Download: Celebrate Swarna Gowri Festival With Family and Friends.

In Karnataka, Gowri Habba is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi and is marked with great festivities. According to drikpanchang, the Pratahkala Gowri Puja Muhurat of Gowri Habba this year will be from 06:14 to 08:42 am. On the day of Gowri Habba, women observe Swarna Gowri Vratha to seek the blessings of Goddess Gowri for a happy married life. Gowri Habba Decoration Ideas: How To Prepare Mantapa? What Items Are Added in Baagina for Swarna Gowri Vratha Pooja Rituals?.

The festival of Gowri Habba is known as Hartalika in the North Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. On this day, people worship Goddess Gauri, the mother of Ganesha and wife of Lord Shiva, for her ability to bestow courage and power to her devotees.

