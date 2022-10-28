Chhattisgarh Formation Day, or Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, commemorates when the Government of India officially declared Chhattisgarh to be an independent state. On November 1, 2000, Chhattisgarh was made the 26th state of the country. Earlier, it was a part of Madhya Pradesh. The state government organises a five-day festival in Naya Raipur at Rajyotsava Ground when a series of events are witnessed to highlight the culture and tradition of Chhattisgarh. The cultural extravaganza also depicts the role of tribes in supporting the rich customs and inheritance of the state. Before you celebrate Chhattisgarh Foundation Day, learn about the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 date. Below, get everything to know about the history and significance of Chhattisgarh Formation Day.

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Date

The formation day of Chhattisgarh is celebrated on November 1 every year. Since then, Chhattisgarh stands as an independent state with Madhya Pradesh in the northwest, Uttar Pradesh in the north, Jharkhand in the northeast, Maharashtra in the southwest, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the south and Odisha in the southeast. Thus, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 falls on November 1, Tuesday. Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi, Haryana Day, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, Punjab Day, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Day – India Celebrates Formation of 7 States.

History and Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day

In ancient times, Chhattisgarh was known as Dakshina Kosala, which was renamed Ratanpur during the Mughal period. However, during the reign of the Maratha Empire, the name Chhattisgarh became famous and appeared first in an official document in 1795. The region was a part of the Chedi dynasty of Kalinga, and during the medieval period, a major part of eastern Chhattisgarh was ruled by the Sambalpur Kingdom of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the mythological name of Chhattisgarh is Kaushal Rajya (the mother of Lord Shri Ram). The word Chhattisgarh stands for 36 forts, as the state got its name from the number of forts in the region. On August 25, 2000, the President of India consented to the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Then, the Government of India set November 1, 2000, to be the day when Madhya Pradesh would be divided into Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).