Hindu Samrajya Diwas 2020 Date And Significance: Know All About The Day that Marks Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation

Chhatrapati-Shivaji-Maharaj (Photo Credits: File Image)

The anniversary of the coronation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17 century is celebrated as Hindu Samrajya Diwas. It is believed that with Shivaji’s coronation, a Hindu kingdom came into being. Chhatrapati Shivaji was the 17th-century ruler founded the Maratha Kingdom. Shivaji was born in 1627 AD at Shivneri Fort in Pune and was named after Goddess Shivai. Chhatrapati Shivaji was crowned as the ruler of the Hindu empire on June 6, 1674, as per the Gregorian calendar. However, people in Raigad celebrate the day on the Hindu month Jyeshtha's Shukla Trayodashi (13th day) which falls on June 4. Hindu Samrajya Diwas is also known as Hindu Empire Day. Brave Stories of Shivaji From Maratha History That Remember Him as a Great Warrior.

Shivaji Maharaj was coronated in a grand ceremony at Maharashtra's Raigad Fort which is situated at a height of five thousand feet. The day is also celebrated as 'Shiva Statehood Festival' in Maharashtra. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organises various special programs on this day commemorating the observance. However, this year due to lockdown many events will be held online. History states that Shivaji Maharaj had taken an oath to establish Hindavi Swaraj when he was only a teenager. He had also declared that his decision is indeed the will of God and he will succeed. Interesting Facts To Know About The Brave Maratha Warrior.

Shivaji was coronated with the sacred waters of seven rivers including Yamuna, Indus, Ganges, Godavari, Narmada, Krishna and Kaveri. It was a grand ceremony attended by nearly fifty thousand people at Raigad. Shivaji was entitled Shakakarta (founder of an era) and Chhatrapati (paramount sovereign). He also took the title of Haindava Dharmodhhaarak which means the protector of the Hindu faith.