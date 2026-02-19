Chennai, February 19: Ramadan has begun in the UAE, bringing adjusted work hours and changes to daily routines. As the holy month continues, residents are already looking ahead to the first long weekend of the year during Eid Al Fitr 2026.

According to the UAE’s official public holiday calendar, Eid Al Fitr will be observed from Shawwal 1 to 3, with three days of non transferable public holiday.

Based on expected religious holiday dates released by Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Eid Al Fitr 2026 is likely to begin on March 20 and continue until March 22.

However, the final dates will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. The official moon sighting committee will meet on the 29th day of Ramadan to confirm whether the month will end after 29 or 30 days. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines Confirm Ramzan Start Date.

Will UAE Residents Get a Three Day or Four Day Break?

The length of the Eid break depends on the moon sighting outcome:

• If the Shawwal crescent is sighted on March 18, Eid will begin on March 19. This would result in a four day break from March 19 to March 22, aligning with the weekend. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

• If the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days and Eid will start on March 20, leading to a three day public holiday.

Because the Hijri calendar is around 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar, Islamic holidays shift earlier each year.

How to Extend Your Eid Holiday in 2026

Residents can maximise their time off with smart annual leave planning.

If Eid begins on March 20, taking annual leave from March 16 to March 19 would combine with the weekend of March 14 and 15. This would give you an extended holiday from March 14 to March 22, returning to work on March 23.

Important Note

These Eid Al Fitr 2026 dates are predictions. Official confirmation will be announced by the UAE moon sighting committee closer to the end of Ramadan. The final duration of the public holiday for both federal and private sector employees will also be confirmed by the relevant authorities.

