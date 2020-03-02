Holashtak 2020 Date: Significance of Inauspicious Eight-Day Observance Before Holi

Holika Dahan (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The month of March is bringing in a celebration of many festive occasions and events. One of the foremost festivals of this month is Holi. Widely marked in different ways throughout the country, it will be widely marked on March 9 (Holika Dahan) and March 10 (Holi or Rang Panchami). But in some parts of North India, Holi is preceded by the observance of Holashtak. It is an eight-day observance before the actual day of Holi. So Holashtak 2020 will begin on March 3 and go on till March 9. On the following day, it will be a celebration with colours. Holashtak has no celebrations, but it is in fact considered to be dark days before the festival of Holi. It is considered to be an inauspicious period to start any good work or hold any ceremonies. As Holashtak 2020 begins from tomorrow, we tell you the significance and stories associated with it. Brij Holi 2020 Dates and Schedule: From Barsana, Lathmar to Dhulandi, Check Complete Calendar of Holi Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan in UP.

Dates of Holashtak 2020

Holashtak is marked eight days before Holi. The festival of Holi will be marked on March 10. Holashtak starts tomorrow ie March 3 and goes on till March 9, which is the day of Holika Dahan. On the last day of Holashtak, people begin preparations for Holika fire. Holi 2020 Dates: Mythology, Significance And Celebrations Related to Holika Dahan And Dhulandi.

Legends and Significance of Holashtak

Holashtak forms from the words "Hola" and "Ashtak" and it means eight days before Holi. There's a belief that with seasonal change, the planets are also changing in positions, so it is not a favourable time for auspicious celebrations like weddings, housewarming, pujas, child naming ceremony etc. Sun, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Moon are expected to undergo several changes during this time and do not pass on any energy for good tasks.

As per legends, Lord Shiva had cursed Lord Kamadev, the God of Love. He was turned into ashes on the Ashtami Tithi of the Phalguna month. Goddess Rati worshipped Lord Shiva with severe penance for eight days. After that Lord Kamadeva was brought back to life by Lord Shiva. The return of Lord Kamadeva is celebrated with colours of Holi.

During Holashtak, people decorate the branch of a tree with colourful pieces of cloth to avoid the negative effects. People also gather small sticks and pieces of wood which are burnt on the night of Holika Dahan.