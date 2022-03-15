Happy Holi 2022! The celebration of colours is here, but what is better than a musical Holi? In fact, Holi 2022 Bhojpuri song search is already trending on social media and Google. Holi, the festival of fun and frolic will be celebrated on March 19 this year. This day marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year for many communities. People in India celebrate the Holi festival with great pomp as this festival is a symbol of mutual harmony and brotherhood. Different types of dishes are prepared in homes on this day. People hug each other and smear each others' faces with colours as they wish Happy Holi. Holika Dahan is observed a day before Rang Wali Holi. Which means ending the evil inside you paves the way to a new beginning. But the best part is that Holi songs make the festival even more special.

Be it the Bollywood cinema world or Bhojpuri, both have a special and strong connection with festivals. Celebrating a colourful festival like Holi can be made better by the songs of the Bhojpuri world with talents like Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua, Akshara Singh, Bharat Sharma, Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. Without Bhojpuri Holi songs, the atmosphere of Holi celebrations would definitely seem dull! Therefore, today we have for you the songs of the Bhojpuri cinema world. Check out the list of Bhojpuri songs that are going viral:

This song 'Kanha Kare Birjori' sung by Bharat Sharma is will add a devotional touch.

Bhatar Sakhi Bahre Ba by Khesari Lal Yadav will be a great dance number for your Holi party!

People also love Pawan Singh's Holi song. This is the song of Holi Milan album has sensationalised YouTube.

White White Lahanga by Pawan Singh is extremely popular and you should definitely check out:

The song 'Hori Khele Mahadev Gagan Mein Ude Abira', sung by the famous Bhojpuri singer Anu Dubey is HIT!

Holi Khele Awadh Bihari Song is sung by Bhojpuri singer and actor Manoj Tiwari that you must listen on the festival of Holi:

Not just Bhojpuri songs. Other iconic songs would be from the film 'Silsila' aka 'Rang Barse Bheegi Chunarwali' picturized on actor Amitabh Bachchan and actresses Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. This song still compels people to dance. The atmosphere of Holi celebrations seems pale without this song. One of other Amitabh Bachchan's movies features a popular Holi track aka Baghbaan's song 'Holi Khele Raghuveera'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).