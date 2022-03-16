Holi Bhai Dooj is an auspicious Hindu festival that is commemorated on Dwitiya tithi in the waning phase of Chaitra month. One of the most important commemorations, revolving around the unique bond of brotherhood, Holi Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on March 20, two days after the Holi celebration. Holi is the annual spring festival that is celebrated from the evening of the full moon day in Phalgun month. Holi 2022 will be commemorated from March 17 to March 18. As we prepare to celebrate Holi Bhai Dooj 2022, it is important to understand the meaning and significance behind this celebration, Holi Bhai Dooj rituals and traditions, and more. Holi 2022 Celebration: From Lathmar Holi To Holla Mohalla, Here's How The Colourful Festival Is Celebrated Across India.

When Is Holi Bhai Dooj 2022?

As mentioned before, Holi Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on March 20. Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the unique bond of brotherhood, that is commemorated twice a year. While the celebration of Bhai Dooj during Diwali is widely known, many people also bring in Holi Bhai Dooj with similar rituals. Holi Bhai Dooj falls on the Dwitiya tithi in the month of Chaitra, in Krishna Paksha. The Dwitiya Tithi beings at 11:37 on Mar 19, 2022, and will go on till 10:06 on Mar 20, 2022. Since the sunrise in Dwitiya Tithi will take place on March 20, that day will be commemorated as Holi Bhai Dooj.

Significance Of Holi Bhai Dooj

The celebration of Holi Bhai Dooj revolves around the popular Hindu folklore of Yam and Yami. The siblings who were children of the Sun God did not meet often, since Lord Yama’s work kept him very busy. However, on one Dwitiya tithi, He decided to surprise his sister, Yami, and visited her. Yami took this opportunity to prepare lunch for Lord Yama and also applied tilak on His forehead after the meal. Touched by the love and affection that Yami expressed, Lord Yama asked her for a boon. To this, Yami merely asked that He visit Her every year. This is where the celebration of Bhai Dooj evolved.

Holi Bhai Dooj Traditions

Today, to mark Bhai Dooj, sisters perform a small puja and apply tilak to their brother’s forehead. They also pray for the long and happy life of their siblings on this day. The celebration of Holi Bhai Dooj is sure to be filled with various fun rituals. Since the festival falls just a few days after Holi, families are often known to be together through this small festive season and pray for the continued happiness of the family as a whole. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).