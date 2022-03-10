The popular ancient Hindu festival Holi, also known as the festival of colours and spring signifies the triumph of good over evil. The festival starts from the evening of Purnima (full moon) and is all about laughing, forgetting and forgiving, eating with family, dancing, singing, and repairing broken relationships. Celebrating festivals is what binds the people together and also to their roots. Unlike most other festivals in India, there aren't any religious rituals or customs like vrat performed on the primary day of Holi. It's simply a day for having fun and playing with colours. The best part about the festival is, it is observed differently across India. Festivities occur throughout India but are more exuberant in some areas than others. We have curated some major places that celebrate the festival of love with great enthusiasm. Holi 2022 Food Recipes: From Gujiya To Malpua, Five Mouth-Watering Delicacies That Will Add A Burst Of Flavours To Your Celebration (Watch Videos).

Lathmar Holi

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Situated in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the Holi celebration in Mathura and Vrindavana spans over a week or so. The Lathmar Holi is celebrated in Barsana.

Dol Jatra

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dol Jatra, also known as Basant Utsav is celebrated by placing the idol of Lord Krishna and Radha, which are adorned with flowers and leaves in a palanquin. Devotees then proceed for the procession by swinging the palanquin, and dancing and singing songs.

Rang Panchmi

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The state of Maharashtra celebrates Holi as Rang Panchami by burning the effigy of Holika, known as Holika Dahan, after the sunset on Purnimasi tithi.

Yosang

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

Holi in Manipur is celebrated for five days and is referred to as Yawol Shang, when devotees pay tribute to Manipur God Pakhangba. After sunset, people start this celebration with the tradition of burning a hut called Yaosang Mei Thaba.

Holla Mohalla

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

In North India, the celebration begins a day after Holi known as Holla Mohalla by Nihang Sikhs. It’s known as Warrior Holi, which is celebrated by warriors taking part in kushti, martial arts, mock sword fights, and various other strength-related exercises.

Nevertheless, the main motto of celebrating the colourful festival remains the same everywhere i.e to spread love and harmony. Holi is also celebrated in Nepal, Pakistan, the USA, Singapore, Trinidad, and Tobago.

