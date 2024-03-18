Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm across India and other parts of the world. It is a time when people come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. The festival is steeped in mythological stories and legends that add to its significance and charm. Holi and Holika Dahan 2024 Dates in India: Know the Significance of the Festival of Colours That Marks the Arrival of Spring.

Legend of Prahlad and Holika

One of the most popular mythological stories associated with Holi is the legend of Prahlad and Holika. According to Hindu mythology, Prahlad was a young prince who was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. However, his father, King Hiranyakashipu, was a cruel and arrogant demon king who wanted to be worshipped as a god. When Prahlad refused to worship his father and continued to worship Lord Vishnu, King Hiranyakashipu decided to punish him.

King Hiranyakashipu's sister, Holika, had a boon that made her immune to fire. So, the king asked Holika to sit in a blazing fire with Prahlad on her lap, thinking that Prahlad would be burnt to death while Holika would remain unharmed. However, due to Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu, he emerged unscathed from the fire while Holika was burnt to ashes. This event symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and the burning of Holika is celebrated as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, the night before Holi.

Lord Krishna Legend

Another mythological story associated with Holi is the playful antics of Lord Krishna. According to legend, Lord Krishna, known for his mischievous nature, used to playfully drench the village girls, known as Gopis, with coloured water and smear them with coloured powder. This playful and joyful celebration became a part of the Holi festivities and is known as Rangwali Holi. Holi Celebrations in India: From Hola Mohalla to Shigmo, Here's How Holi, the Festival of Colours, Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Legend of Radha and Krishna

The festival of Holi is also associated with the legend of Radha and Krishna. It is believed that Lord Krishna, who had a dark complexion, was jealous of Radha's fair complexion. In a playful mood, he applied colour to Radha's face, and this act of colouring Radha's face has since been celebrated as a symbol of love and togetherness.

These mythological stories and legends add depth and meaning to the festival of Holi, making it not just a celebration of colours but also a celebration of love, victory, and the triumph of good over evil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).