Holi is also known as the 'Festival of Colours' or 'Festival of Love.’ It is celebrated every year in the month of Phalgun in the Hindu calendar, which falls in late February or early March. It marks the transition from the winter season to the summer season in India. This year, Holi 2024 will be celebrated on March 25, which falls on a Monday; however, the festivities will start the night before on March 24, a Sunday with Holika Dahan. On this joyous occasion, people of all ages come together to play with colours, water, and flowers. They apply coloured powder, or gulal, to each other. On this day, younger family members seek blessings from elders, and people visit friends and relatives. Traditional treats like gujiya and thandai are savoured. Holi serves as a reminder to let go of grudges and come together to share happiness and love. Holi Songs: From 'Rang Barse' To 'Badri ki Dulhania,' Play This Peppy Bollywood Playlist To Intensify the Celebration and Vibrancy of the Festival of Colours.

Here’s how Holi is celebrated in different parts of India:

1. Hola Mohalla, Punjab

In Punjab, Holi is celebrated in a very unique way. Hola Mohalla is celebrated a day after Holi, and unlike the playful colour and water splashing of Holi, Hola Mohalla showcases the martial prowess of Sikhs through simulated battles, particularly by the Nihang Sikhs. The event features impressive displays of horsemanship, sword fighting, archery, and other martial arts.

2. Phoolon Ki Holi, Vrindavan

Phoolon Ki Holi is a unique celebration native to Vrindavan. The entire town indulges in this one-day celebration. The Banke Bihari Temple becomes the epicentre of the celebrations as the Krishna idol in this temple is dressed in white clothes and brought closer to the devotees. The devotees are then showered with flower petals, which are then spread all over the temple.

3. Basant Utsav, West Bengal

Basant Utsav, in Bengal, welcomes the spring season. The festival is particularly celebrated in Shantiniketan. Dol Jatra, a key part of Holi, includes a procession where Radha and Krishna idols are paraded on the streets. Men and women sprinkle water and colours on each other during this lively procession.

4. Dhulandi Holi, Haryana

The Holi celebrations in Haryana, called Dhulandi, celebrate the playful bond between Bhabhis (sister-in-laws) and Devars (brother-in-laws). This unique celebration allows the Bhabhis the fun opportunity to playfully drench their Devars in colours, creating some fun moments and mischief together.

5. Royal Holi, Udaipur

Udaipur, true to its grandeur, hosts a spectacular Holi celebration. Continuing the age-old traditions, the Mewar royal family marks the occasion with regal splendour. The celebrations commence with a bonfire. The lighting of the bonfire is followed by a magnificent horse parade, which is accompanied by the royal band, offering a breathtaking spectacle for all to behold.

6. Rangpanchami, Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Holi is celebrated as 'Rang Panchami.’ The celebrations kick off with the ritual burning of a firewood pyre, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil. The next day, people throw water and colours at each other, indulge in sweet and savoury delicacies, and enjoy the thandai while dancing and singing on the streets.

7. Manjal Kuli, Kerala

In the south of India, Holi is not as popular as it is in the north. But certain communities still celebrate the festival. In Kerala, Holi is celebrated as Manjal Kuli, where people gather to celebrate with folk songs and turmeric-infused water. The celebration is rather low-key, as locals visit temples on the first day, and play with water and colours on the second day.

8. Lathmaar Holi, Uttar Pradesh

Barsana, Mathura, and Vrindavan are famous for their unique celebration of Lathmar Holi. Unlike traditional Holi celebrations, the Lathmar Holi involves not only colors but also lathis (sticks). As the name suggests, women playfully swing lathis at men who attempt to shield themselves with dhals (shields), all in good-natured fun. This lively tradition adds laughter to the celebrations.

9. Shigmo, Goa

The Holi celebration in Goa is called ‘Shigmo.’ The celebrations have locals enjoying traditional music and street dances in a grand carnival-like atmosphere. As a coastal state, Goa's Holi celebration sees fishermen's boats decked up with mythical and religious motifs. Divided into 'Dhakto Shigmo' and 'Vhadlo Shigmo', meaning 'little Shigmo' and 'large Shigmo', respectively, the festival is celebrated differently across rural areas and the rest of the region.

10. Yaoshang, Manipur

The five-day-long Yaoshang festival, Manipur’s version of Holi, is celebrated by the Meitei community. During Yaoshang, residents of Manipur come together to sing, dance, and take part in traditional performances. Locals splash water and colour on each other using syringes. Yaoshang stands out from other Holi celebrations as it embraces sports and races like spoon racing, tug of war, and soccer, often taking place at the historic Kangla Fort in Manipur. Holi Celebration: Follow These Steps to Celebrate Safe and Eco-Friendly Holi.

The different ways in which Holi is celebrated in India show the country’s diversity. From the vibrant colours of Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh to the traditional folk songs of Basanta Utsav in West Bengal, each state adds its own unique flavour to the festival. This diversity shows how everyone comes together to celebrate joy, love, and the victory of good over evil during Holi.

