Holi is a popular Hindu festival that is celebrated in India to mark the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The festival, also known as the ‘Festival of Colours’, celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna. Additionally, the day also commemorates the victory of Vishnu as Narasimha over Hiranyakashipu. The Holi festivities begin on the night before the main day of Holi with the ritual of Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi. In this article, know about Holi 2024 date, Holika Dahan 2024 date, Rangwali Holi 2024 date and the significance of this auspicious festival. March 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

Holika Dahan 2024 Date

This year, Holika Dahan 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24

Holi or Rangwali Holi 2024 Date

Rangwali Holi, or simply Holi, will be celebrated on Monday, March 25.

The festival of Holi is celebrated for two days. The first day is known as Jalanewali Holi - the day when the Holi bonfire is lit. This day is also known as Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan. Holika Dahan is referred to Kama Dahanam in South India. Bonfires are lit to symbolise the burning of Holika, a demoness, and the victory of good over evil. People gather around the bonfire, sing religious songs, and perform prayers. The second day is known as Rangwali Holi - the day when people play with coloured powder and water. Rangwali Holi is also known as Dhulandi or Dhulendi. Along with coloured powders (gulal), water balloons and water guns are popular during Holi.

People engage in friendly water fights, drenching each other in coloured water. It's a light-hearted and joyous way to celebrate the arrival of spring. People, young and old, smear each other with vibrant colours. This tradition is a symbol of breaking down barriers and promoting unity, regardless of age, gender, or social status. The celebration is also a feast as families prepare delicious gujiyas and other delicacies to enjoy the day with family and friends.

