Holy Monday 2020 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes: Send Best Wishes to Your Loved Ones With These HD Images For Holy Week

Holy Monday is observed today as an important day in the holy week 2020 before Easter. It is said that on this the anointing of Jesus took place at Bethany. The event that is said to have occurred in the gospel of John after Palm Sunday. On this day the it is said that the cursing of the fig tree and cleansing it the temples took place as per the gospels. The Holy Monday, also know as the Great Monday forms an important day in the Holy week, the third day of the Holy week after Palm Sunday. On this day people share the teachings of Lord Jesus and famous quotes and messages from the gospels are also shared with the loved ones. Happy Palm Sunday 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Bible Quotes, SMS & Greetings to Wish on First Day of Holy Week.

While the world is currently braving a pandemic you can still use social media to share best wishes with your family and friends. If you are looking for some HD images to circulate on your social media, here are some quotes that you can use:

"Jesus Christ Is a God Whom We Approach Without Pride, and Before Whom We Humble Ourselves Without Despair."- Blaise Pascal

"He Humbled Himself by Being Obedient to Death, Death on the Cross."- Philippians 2:8

"And My Soul Shall Be Joyful in the Lord: It Shall Rejoice in His Salvation."- Psalm 35:9

"Merciful God, Release Us from the Time of Trial and Oppression That We May Witness to the Eternal Hope of Grief, Becoming Joy and Life Rising from Death. Amen." - Unknown

May you have a happy Holy Monday. Take out some time to wish the people you love in this time of crisis. The Christian cultures have different traditions like church attendance, floats, sculptures of Christ's life, arrest and burial and contributing to the Great Feasts