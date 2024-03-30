Holy Saturday 2024 will be marked on March 30. This annual commemoration marks the last day of the Holy Week observance and is a day of mourning for practising Christians. Celebrated on the day following Jesus Christ’s crucifixion on Good Friday and the day before Easter (march 31), Holy Saturday commemorates the Harrowing of Hell. At the same time, Jesus Christ's body lay in the tomb. Many people also call this day the Great Sabbath, Hallelujah Saturday or Easter Eve. To mark this sombre day, people will share Holy Saturday 2024 quotes and messages, Great Sabbath messages, Hallelujah Saturday 2024 images and wallpapers, Holy Saturday WhatsApp Stickers and Great Sabbath 2024 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The commemoration of Holy Saturday is known to be the last day of the Holy Week observance—one of the most important and sacred times for practising Christians. The Holy Week follows Jesus Christ’s journey back to Jerusalem, leading to his crucifixion on Good Friday and the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday. Holy Saturday is believed to be the day that Jesus Christ’s body is laid in the tomb and is known as the harrowing of hell.

In addition to attending special church services and offering prayers to the God above, Holy Saturday is also spent preparing for the grand celebration of Easter. As we commemorate Holy Saturday 2024, here are some Holy Saturday 2024 quotes and messages, Great Sabbath messages, Hallelujah Saturday 2024 images and wallpapers, Holy Saturday WhatsApp Stickers and Great Sabbath 2024 Facebook status pictures you can post online.

We hope that the observance of Holy Saturday and the culmination of Holy Week brings peace and solace to you and your family.

